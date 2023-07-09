Internet Computer (ICP) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $1.78 Billion

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 9th. During the last week, Internet Computer has traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Internet Computer token can now be bought for about $4.07 or 0.00013437 BTC on popular exchanges. Internet Computer has a market cap of $1.78 billion and $8.99 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Internet Computer alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.03 or 0.00046287 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.42 or 0.00031069 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000188 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00004419 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003117 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000723 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000802 BTC.

Internet Computer Token Profile

ICP uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 500,209,394 tokens and its circulating supply is 437,741,323 tokens. Internet Computer’s official message board is forum.dfinity.org. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Internet Computer’s official website is internetcomputer.org. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Internet Computer

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet Computer (ICP) is a native token used to power the Internet Computer protocol. It is used to pay for transaction fees, access services, and reward developers and validators. The total supply of ICP tokens is fixed and is designed to remain deflationary. It was created by the DFINITY Foundation, a nonprofit based in Zurich, Switzerland, and led by Dominic Williams, Chief Scientist and Founder. The team also includes experts from the fields of blockchain, cryptography, distributed systems, and computer science. The Foundation is responsible for funding research and development, managing and administering the protocol, and providing support to the community.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Internet Computer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Internet Computer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Internet Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Internet Computer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.