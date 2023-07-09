Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ) Shares Scheduled to Split on Monday, July 17th

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Free Report) shares are set to split on the morning of Monday, July 17th. The 5-1 split was announced on Monday, July 17th. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, July 17th.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Stock Performance

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF stock opened at $170.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $164.84 and its 200-day moving average is $162.30. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a 1 year low of $144.81 and a 1 year high of $179.83. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 1.17.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st were issued a $0.7506 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%.

Institutional Trading of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF

About Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Market Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $302,000. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $259,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000.

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (PRFZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1500 index. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of 1,500 small- and mid-cap companies in the US that are selected using fundamental metrics. PRFZ was launched on Sep 20, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

