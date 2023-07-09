Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ) Shares Scheduled to Split on Monday, July 17th

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Free Report) shares are set to split on the morning of Monday, July 17th. The 5-1 split was announced on Monday, July 17th. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, July 17th.
Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Stock Performance
Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF stock opened at $170.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $164.84 and its 200-day moving average is $162.30. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a 1 year low of $144.81 and a 1 year high of $179.83. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 1.17.
Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st were issued a $0.7506 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%.
Institutional Trading of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF
About Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF
The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (PRFZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1500 index. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of 1,500 small- and mid-cap companies in the US that are selected using fundamental metrics. PRFZ was launched on Sep 20, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/3 – 7/7
- Pfizer Just Invested $25 million In This Biotech
- Cracks In The Labor Market? Not Yet, But They’re Coming
- Levi’s: Buy On The Dip Or Downtrend In Play?
- Who Wins And Who Loses With China’s Metal Restrictions
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.