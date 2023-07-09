Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB) Shares Purchased by North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH lifted its position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 184,663 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,275 shares during the period. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH owned 0.59% of Invesco KBW Bank ETF worth $7,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 157.4% in the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000.

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KBWB traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.29. The stock had a trading volume of 569,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,833,906. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.31. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a twelve month low of $36.19 and a twelve month high of $59.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.19.

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.4456 per share. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th.

The Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the KBW Nasdaq Bank index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of US banking firms. KBWB was launched on Nov 1, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

