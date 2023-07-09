Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM) is Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 15.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 115,779 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,214 shares during the quarter. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF accounts for approximately 2.7% of Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC owned 0.22% of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF worth $15,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, First Financial Corp IN boosted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 3,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period.

QQQM traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $150.71. 888,853 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,096,656. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $104.62 and a 52-week high of $153.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $143.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.62 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.18.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st were given a $0.2167 dividend. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

