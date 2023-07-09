Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Bought by Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 496.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 231,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 192,985 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ comprises 10.7% of Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $74,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 156,045.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,491,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,580,806,000 after purchasing an additional 43,463,232 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,815,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,477,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533,114 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 71.8% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,611,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,027,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,181,477 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,012,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $802,145,000 after purchasing an additional 32,891 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,912,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $775,669,000 after purchasing an additional 357,700 shares during the period. 42.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of QQQ traded down $1.22 on Friday, hitting $366.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,133,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,628,064. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $349.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $325.66. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $254.26 and a fifty-two week high of $372.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be paid a $0.504 dividend. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

