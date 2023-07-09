Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF Stock Scheduled to Split on Monday, July 17th (NASDAQ:PSCC)

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF (NASDAQ:PSCC – Free Report)’s stock is going to split before the market opens on Monday, July 17th. The 3-1 split was announced on Monday, July 17th. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, July 17th.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PSCC opened at $107.67 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.68. Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF has a fifty-two week low of $93.07 and a fifty-two week high of $112.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.75 million, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 0.70.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st were issued a $0.4527 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSCC. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF by 121.2% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 14,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 7,782 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF during the third quarter worth $30,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter worth $3,213,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000.

(Free Report)

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Consumer Staples Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of United States consumer staples companies that are principally engaged in the businesses of providing consumer goods and services that have non-cyclical characteristics, including tobacco, textiles, food and beverage, and non-discretionary retail.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.