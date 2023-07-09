iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by Twele Capital Management Inc.

Twele Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 301,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,666 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 3.3% of Twele Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Twele Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $20,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 114,199.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 954,128,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,812,489,000 after acquiring an additional 953,293,870 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,491,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,557,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,681 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,983,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,923,000 after purchasing an additional 201,251 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,887,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,864,248,000 after buying an additional 141,327 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 24,673,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,520,866,000 after buying an additional 438,454 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.59 on Friday, hitting $66.23. The company had a trading volume of 6,318,854 shares. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $67.62 and a 200-day moving average of $66.40. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

