iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Holdings Cut by IAG Wealth Partners LLC

IAG Wealth Partners LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 12.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 578 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 293.8% during the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJR traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $98.39. 3,519,537 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,144,349. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $95.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $86.40 and a 12 month high of $108.24.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

