iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Bought by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 24.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,564 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $8,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 5,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 10,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,066 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJR traded up $0.96 on Friday, reaching $98.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,519,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,144,349. The firm has a market cap of $67.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $86.40 and a 52 week high of $108.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $95.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.50.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

