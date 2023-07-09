iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) Shares Sold by Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,284 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF worth $12,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IUSV. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 233.1% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSV traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $77.64. The stock had a trading volume of 392,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 614,786. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.77. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 1-year low of $62.05 and a 1-year high of $78.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a $0.2769 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

