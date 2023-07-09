iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) is Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 118.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,356,978 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,441,866 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 7.4% of Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned 0.72% of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $633,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. American Trust lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 95.8% during the third quarter. American Trust now owns 112,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,796,000 after purchasing an additional 54,826 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 169.5% during the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 6,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 4,113 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 69.4% during the fourth quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,816 shares in the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $443,000. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 29.0% during the first quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 207,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,684,000 after acquiring an additional 46,699 shares in the last quarter. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of AGG opened at $96.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $98.32 and a 200 day moving average of $98.70. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $93.20 and a twelve month high of $104.39.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

