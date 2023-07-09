iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Shares Purchased by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 131,911 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,519 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF accounts for 1.6% of Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $12,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of EFG traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $92.70. 2,355,214 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a market cap of $13.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.07. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $67.58 and a 12-month high of $85.81.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.