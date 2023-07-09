iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) Stock Position Lifted by Millburn Ridgefield Corp

Millburn Ridgefield Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) by 11.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,351 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,152 shares during the period. Millburn Ridgefield Corp owned about 0.05% of iShares MSCI India ETF worth $2,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 190.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000.

Get iShares MSCI India ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI India ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

BATS INDA opened at $43.60 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.02. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 12-month low of $30.57 and a 12-month high of $38.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.68.

iShares MSCI India ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.