iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Acquired by Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 78 shares during the quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Delta Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Advisor OS LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 8,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,545,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 9,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,598,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 4,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. 97.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM opened at $184.71 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $179.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $180.98. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $162.50 and a 1 year high of $201.99.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.