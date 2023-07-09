iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL) Shares Acquired by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL – Free Report) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,420 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,298 shares during the period. iShares Russell Top 200 ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV owned about 0.88% of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF worth $7,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IWL. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $90,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period.

IWL traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $105.33. 25,142 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,057. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $868.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Russell Top 200 ETF has a 1-year low of $82.54 and a 1-year high of $106.85.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

