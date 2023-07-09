Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) Given New $27.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Free Report) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on JHG. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $25.30 to $26.90 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Janus Henderson Group from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the company from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. 51job reiterated a maintains rating on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a report on Thursday, May 4th. 22nd Century Group reissued a maintains rating on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on Janus Henderson Group from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.56.

Get Janus Henderson Group alerts:

Janus Henderson Group Trading Up 1.4 %

Janus Henderson Group stock opened at $26.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.42. Janus Henderson Group has a fifty-two week low of $19.09 and a fifty-two week high of $31.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 3.98.

Janus Henderson Group Dividend Announcement

Janus Henderson Group ( NYSE:JHG Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $495.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.38 million. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 16.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Janus Henderson Group will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.85%. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.24%.

Insider Transactions at Janus Henderson Group

In other Janus Henderson Group news, insider Georgina Fogo sold 5,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.35, for a total transaction of $137,926.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 123,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,374,360.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Janus Henderson Group news, CAO Brennan A. Hughes sold 1,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.69, for a total value of $50,017.06. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,570 shares in the company, valued at $121,973.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Georgina Fogo sold 5,043 shares of Janus Henderson Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.35, for a total transaction of $137,926.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 123,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,374,360.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Janus Henderson Group

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JHG. Trian Fund Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 12.7% during the first quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 31,867,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,010,000 after buying an additional 3,595,152 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,272,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,924,000 after purchasing an additional 947,319 shares in the last quarter. Silchester International Investors LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. Silchester International Investors LLP now owns 14,117,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,098,000 after purchasing an additional 111,194 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 33.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,455,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,769,000 after buying an additional 1,636,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,795,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,389,000 after buying an additional 647,794 shares in the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.