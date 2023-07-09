Jiuzi (NASDAQ:JZXN) Shares Set to Reverse Split on Monday, July 10th

Shares of Jiuzi Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:JZXN – Free Report) are scheduled to reverse split on the morning of Monday, July 10th. The 1-18 reverse split was announced on Monday, July 10th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, July 10th.

Jiuzi Price Performance

Shares of JZXN traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.16. 1,454,372 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 613,415. Jiuzi has a fifty-two week low of $0.11 and a fifty-two week high of $0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.16.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jiuzi

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Jiuzi stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Jiuzi Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:JZXN – Free Report) by 41.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.21% of Jiuzi worth $59,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Jiuzi Company Profile

Jiuzi Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Zhejiang Jiuzi New Energy Vehicles Co, Ltd., franchises and operates retail stores under the Jiuzi brand that sell new energy vehicles, plug-in electric vehicles, and related components and parts in the People's Republic of China. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Hangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

