JLB & Associates Inc. Lowers Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

JLB & Associates Inc. lowered its holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,031 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 212 shares during the period. JLB & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $1,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,706 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,401,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $691,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $326,000. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,212 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,826,000 after buying an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 126,231 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,520,000 after buying an additional 4,397 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CDNS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $222.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $225.00 to $235.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $225.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $215.00 to $223.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.80.

In other news, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 12,858 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.54, for a total value of $3,080,005.32. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 126,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,221,564.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 12,858 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.54, for a total transaction of $3,080,005.32. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 126,165 shares in the company, valued at $30,221,564.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 76,003 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.33, for a total value of $15,909,707.99. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 185,761 shares in the company, valued at $38,885,350.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 204,161 shares of company stock worth $43,079,515. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CDNS stock opened at $226.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $61.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.04. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.76 and a fifty-two week high of $242.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $222.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The software maker reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 33.80% and a net margin of 23.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

