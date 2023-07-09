JLB & Associates Inc. Purchases 965 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

JLB & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,965 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the quarter. JLB & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $9,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Stryker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in Stryker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in Stryker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Stryker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SYK. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $314.00 to $321.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $260.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $285.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $275.00 to $336.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $299.00 to $313.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $302.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stryker

Stryker Price Performance

In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total value of $139,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,467 shares in the company, valued at $1,522,559.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total value of $286,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,706,562. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total transaction of $139,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,522,559.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYK opened at $294.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $111.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.83, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.96. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $188.84 and a 1-year high of $306.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $287.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $275.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.14. Stryker had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.67%.

Stryker Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.