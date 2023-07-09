JLB & Associates Inc. Raises Stock Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

JLB & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 125,028 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,557 shares during the period. Ross Stores comprises about 2.0% of JLB & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. JLB & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $13,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 86.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ROST stock opened at $107.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.83, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.99. Ross Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.53 and a twelve month high of $122.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 36.62% and a net margin of 8.19%. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 6th were issued a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 5th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.71%.

In related news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 11,866 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.54, for a total transaction of $1,216,739.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 325,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,363,132.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ROST shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $139.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $77.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, VNET Group reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.89.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

