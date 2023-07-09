Kaspa (KAS) Price Tops $0.0252 on Exchanges

Kaspa (KAS) traded 9.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 8th. One Kaspa coin can now be purchased for about $0.0252 or 0.00000083 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Kaspa has traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. Kaspa has a market capitalization of $492.38 million and $11.91 million worth of Kaspa was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Kaspa

Kaspa’s launch date was November 25th, 2021. Kaspa’s total supply is 19,538,160,328 coins and its circulating supply is 19,538,160,523 coins. The official website for Kaspa is www.kaspa.org. The official message board for Kaspa is hashdag.medium.com. Kaspa’s official Twitter account is @kaspacurrency. The Reddit community for Kaspa is https://reddit.com/r/kaspa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Kaspa Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kaspa (KAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Users are able to generate KAS through the process of mining. Kaspa has a current supply of 19,522,633,192.284054 with 19,522,633,584.27469 in circulation. The last known price of Kaspa is 0.02297569 USD and is up 8.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $12,077,163.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.kaspa.org.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kaspa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kaspa should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kaspa using one of the exchanges listed above.

