Kava (KAVA) Price Tops $0.95 on Major Exchanges

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 9th. Over the last week, Kava has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. One Kava token can now be bought for about $0.95 or 0.00003127 BTC on exchanges. Kava has a market cap of $585.10 million and $12.84 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.74 or 0.00045435 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.49 or 0.00031367 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00013423 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000187 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004407 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000724 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000799 BTC.

About Kava

KAVA uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 618,725,006 tokens and its circulating supply is 618,717,125 tokens. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Kava is www.kava.io. Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Kava Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kava using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

