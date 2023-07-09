Kava (KAVA) Trading 0.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 9th. Kava has a total market capitalization of $585.77 million and $14.50 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Kava has traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Kava token can now be bought for approximately $0.95 or 0.00003128 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Kava Token Profile

KAVA uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 618,230,978 tokens and its circulating supply is 618,305,707 tokens. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Kava is www.kava.io. The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs.

Kava Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kava using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

