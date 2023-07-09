Kava Tops 1-Day Volume of $15.07 Million (KAVA)

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 8th. Kava has a market capitalization of $585.18 million and approximately $15.07 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kava token can currently be purchased for $0.95 or 0.00003130 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Kava has traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.06 or 0.00046443 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.27 or 0.00030595 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00013482 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000187 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00004549 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000723 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000799 BTC.

Kava Profile

Kava (CRYPTO:KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 617,243,546 tokens and its circulating supply is 617,318,155 tokens. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Kava is www.kava.io. Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs.

Buying and Selling Kava

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kava using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

