Koninklijke Vopak (OTCMKTS:VOPKY) Rating Increased to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Koninklijke Vopak (OTCMKTS:VOPKY – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Koninklijke Vopak Stock Performance

Shares of Koninklijke Vopak stock opened at $34.80 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.93. Koninklijke Vopak has a 12-month low of $17.60 and a 12-month high of $39.01.

Koninklijke Vopak Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th were given a $1.1642 dividend. This is an increase from Koninklijke Vopak’s previous dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a yield of 3.14%.

About Koninklijke Vopak

Koninklijke Vopak N.V., an independent tank storage company, stores and handles liquid chemicals, gases, and oil products worldwide. The company owns and operates terminals, including storage tanks, jetties, truck and rail loading stations and pipelines, as well as provide access to road, rail, and pipeline networks.

