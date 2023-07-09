Leeward Financial Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Leeward Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 76,621 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF comprises 2.2% of Leeward Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Leeward Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $3,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VTIP. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the first quarter worth $262,000. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $412,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 110,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,647 shares during the last quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 27.9% during the first quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 11,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 2,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 201.7% during the fourth quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 34,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 23,098 shares during the last quarter.

VTIP opened at $46.93 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $46.53 and a 52 week high of $50.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.63.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.349 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

