Leeward Financial Partners LLC Buys 333 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Leeward Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ITW. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 145.2% in the first quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $240.00 to $236.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $227.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $205.00 to $203.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. 3M reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $183.00 to $181.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $228.21.

In related news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 5,425 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.23, for a total transaction of $1,297,822.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,121,970.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ITW opened at $243.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $173.52 and a 1-year high of $253.37. The company has a market capitalization of $74.09 billion, a PE ratio of 24.38, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $235.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $233.49.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 92.13% and a net margin of 19.27%. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 52.40%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

