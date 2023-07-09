Leeward Financial Partners LLC Buys 626 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Leeward Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,001 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the period. Amgen comprises approximately 1.5% of Leeward Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Leeward Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMGN. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its stake in Amgen by 108.1% in the first quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Benin Management CORP bought a new stake in Amgen in the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Amgen by 3,016.7% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,713 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,216,000 after buying an additional 24,888 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its stake in Amgen by 25.0% in the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 92,020 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $22,246,000 after buying an additional 18,381 shares during the period. Finally, Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. raised its stake in Amgen by 4.2% in the first quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $218.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $116.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $211.71 and a 12-month high of $296.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $225.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $239.92.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 248.47% and a net margin of 30.23%. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.25 EPS. Analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 18.12 earnings per share for the current year.

AMGN has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho upped their target price on Amgen from $208.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Amgen from $325.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Amgen from $292.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Amgen from $293.00 to $288.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Argus reduced their price target on Amgen from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $251.76.

Amgen Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.