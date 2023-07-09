Leeward Financial Partners LLC Has $261,000 Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Leeward Financial Partners LLC cut its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 2,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 2,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Austin Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 42.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $366.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $349.95 and a 200-day moving average of $325.66. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $254.26 and a 12 month high of $372.85.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

About Invesco QQQ

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.504 per share. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.