Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Price Target Increased to $148.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Citigroup from $139.00 to $148.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Lennar from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Lennar from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Lennar from $127.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Lennar from $94.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Lennar from $103.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $123.20.

Lennar Stock Performance

NYSE:LEN opened at $120.21 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 7.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $34.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.46. Lennar has a fifty-two week low of $69.90 and a fifty-two week high of $127.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $115.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.80.

Lennar Announces Dividend

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 14th. The construction company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.28 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 18.27%. Analysts expect that Lennar will post 12.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.24%.

Insider Activity at Lennar

In related news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,790 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.46, for a total value of $1,310,553.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 270,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,861,731.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 9.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Lennar

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Lennar by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,016 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Lennar by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Lennar by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 27,918 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,527,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lennar by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC now owns 9,173 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Lennar by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 397 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

