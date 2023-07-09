Liberum Capital Initiates Coverage on Supermarket Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SUPIF)

Liberum Capital initiated coverage on shares of Supermarket Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SUPIF – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Peel Hunt upgraded Supermarket Income REIT from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th.

Shares of Supermarket Income REIT stock opened at C$1.10 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.10 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.10. Supermarket Income REIT has a twelve month low of C$1.10 and a twelve month high of C$1.10.

Supermarket Income REIT plc (LSE: SUPR) is a real estate investment trust dedicated to investing in grocery properties which are an essential part of the UK's feed the nation infrastructure. The Company focuses on grocery stores which are omnichannel, fulfilling online and in-person sales. All of the Company's 45 properties are let to leading UK supermarket operators, diversified by both tenant and geography.

