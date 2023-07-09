Lido Staked ETH Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $6.11 Million (stETH)

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 8th. Lido Staked ETH has a market capitalization of $14.14 billion and approximately $6.11 million worth of Lido Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Lido Staked ETH has traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Lido Staked ETH token can currently be purchased for about $1,858.50 or 0.06135561 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001116 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH Profile

Lido Staked ETH was first traded on December 18th, 2020. Lido Staked ETH’s total supply is 7,609,526 tokens. Lido Staked ETH’s official website is lido.fi. The Reddit community for Lido Staked ETH is https://reddit.com/r/lidofinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lido Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance. Lido Staked ETH’s official message board is blog.lido.fi.

Buying and Selling Lido Staked ETH

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido Staked ETH (stETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Lido Staked ETH has a current supply of 7,610,716.48605187. The last known price of Lido Staked ETH is 1,837.76524223 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 47 active market(s) with $10,672,497.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://lido.fi/.”

