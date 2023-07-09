LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST – Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.04.

Separately, TD Cowen cut shares of LifeStance Health Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th.

Shares of LFST opened at $8.69 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. LifeStance Health Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.22 and a fifty-two week high of $10.50. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.71 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.86.

LifeStance Health Group ( NASDAQ:LFST Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. LifeStance Health Group had a negative net margin of 20.63% and a negative return on equity of 12.32%. The company had revenue of $252.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.04 million. On average, research analysts forecast that LifeStance Health Group will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Kevin Michael Mullins sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.72, for a total value of $1,308,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,166,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,047,659.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Danish J. Qureshi sold 72,398 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.03, for a total transaction of $653,753.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,583,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,388,138.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin Michael Mullins sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.72, for a total transaction of $1,308,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,166,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,047,659.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 444,410 shares of company stock worth $3,953,591. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LFST. Stockbridge Partners LLC acquired a new stake in LifeStance Health Group during the 1st quarter worth $53,529,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in LifeStance Health Group by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,202,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,711,000 after purchasing an additional 2,749,277 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in LifeStance Health Group during the 4th quarter worth $5,972,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in LifeStance Health Group by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,885,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,280,000 after buying an additional 1,055,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integral Health Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in LifeStance Health Group during the 1st quarter worth $5,268,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services. The company offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

