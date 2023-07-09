Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) is AKO Capital LLP’s 8th Largest Position

AKO Capital LLP grew its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 945,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 88,102 shares during the period. Linde makes up about 5.1% of AKO Capital LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. AKO Capital LLP’s holdings in Linde were worth $335,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TradeLink Capital LLC bought a new stake in Linde during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,523,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of Linde by 36.4% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Linde by 25.4% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Linde by 15.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde during the first quarter worth $6,682,000. 80.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LIN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Linde from $370.00 to $382.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Linde from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. HSBC upped their target price on shares of Linde from $380.00 to $416.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $430.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Linde from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $383.13.

Linde Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of LIN opened at $364.51 on Friday. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $262.47 and a twelve month high of $383.58. The company has a market cap of $178.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $366.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $349.32.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.20 billion. Linde had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Linde plc will post 13.88 EPS for the current year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $1.275 dividend. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. Linde’s payout ratio is presently 56.60%.

Insider Transactions at Linde

In other Linde news, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,966 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.46, for a total transaction of $734,222.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,043,325.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.02, for a total value of $814,017.88. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,881,847.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.46, for a total transaction of $734,222.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,149 shares in the company, valued at $3,043,325.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 64,117 shares of company stock worth $23,861,511. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

