Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Position Raised by Quaero Capital S.A.

Quaero Capital S.A. raised its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 25.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,088 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,060 shares during the period. Linde makes up approximately 3.9% of Quaero Capital S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Quaero Capital S.A.’s holdings in Linde were worth $5,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Linde by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Linde by 76.7% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,966 shares of Linde stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.46, for a total transaction of $734,222.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,149 shares in the company, valued at $3,043,325.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.46, for a total value of $734,222.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,043,325.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.02, for a total transaction of $814,017.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,881,847.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 64,117 shares of company stock worth $23,861,511. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LIN shares. HSBC raised their price objective on Linde from $380.00 to $416.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Barclays raised their target price on Linde from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Linde in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $430.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Linde from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.13.

Shares of LIN stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $364.51. 1,336,847 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,528,399. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $366.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $349.32. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $262.47 and a 12-month high of $383.58. The stock has a market cap of $178.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.46, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.30. Linde had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Linde plc will post 13.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Linde’s payout ratio is 56.60%.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

