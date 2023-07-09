Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC Has $1.26 Million Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 15.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,033 shares during the period. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $1,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SLYV. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Courage Miller Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 14,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 105.0% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 15,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 7,857 shares in the last quarter. Melone Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Melone Private Wealth LLC now owns 63,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,724,000 after acquiring an additional 6,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 17,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 3,242 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLYV traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $76.39. The company had a trading volume of 171,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,975. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.76. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.18. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a one year low of $66.84 and a one year high of $86.96.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

