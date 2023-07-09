Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC Has $2.91 Million Stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 42.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,942 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,839 shares during the period. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 132,115.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,488,443,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,656,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487,317,362 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,211,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 124.0% during the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 1,308,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,835,000 after buying an additional 724,325 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,763,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,212,000 after buying an additional 587,030 shares during the period. Finally, Continental Investors Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 6,292.9% during the 3rd quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. now owns 353,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,659,000 after buying an additional 347,936 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHM stock traded up $0.60 on Friday, reaching $70.55. 199,254 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 337,772. The company has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $68.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.28. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $59.74 and a 1 year high of $74.30.

About Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

