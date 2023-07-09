Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,638 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of COST. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 132.1% during the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 65 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 275.0% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 90 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 95 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Costco Wholesale stock traded down $12.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $525.05. 2,740,555 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,407,139. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $512.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $497.22. The firm has a market cap of $232.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.89, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.79. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $447.90 and a fifty-two week high of $564.75.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The retailer reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.11. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 28.18%. The company had revenue of $53.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $540.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $549.32.

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

In related news, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total transaction of $298,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,148,552. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total value of $298,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,148,552. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total transaction of $783,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,450,177. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,665 shares of company stock worth $1,915,585. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

