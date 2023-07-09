Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC Sells 1,391 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 7.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,391 shares during the period. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

SPLV stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $62.18. The company had a trading volume of 5,217,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,625,858. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.67. The company has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $55.99 and a 52 week high of $67.24.

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

