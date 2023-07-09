Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC Sells 26,813 Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 22.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 92,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,813 shares during the period. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $1,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 66.8% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,539,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,227,875. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a one year low of $15.23 and a one year high of $18.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.85 and a 200 day moving average of $16.58.

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

