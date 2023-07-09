Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC Sells 440 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC decreased its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 440 shares during the period. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $3,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 9.9% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 255,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,635,000 after purchasing an additional 23,089 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 6,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 22.5% during the first quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 5,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 230,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,824,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 12.5% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $241.21. 538,954 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 716,237. The company has a market cap of $30.43 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $233.56 and a 200-day moving average of $224.97. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $192.01 and a 12 month high of $244.26.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

