Madden Advisory Services Inc. Invests $203,000 in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Madden Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 4,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 9.1% during the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after buying an additional 1,892 shares during the period. Greystone Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 26.5% during the first quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 193,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,232,000 after purchasing an additional 40,471 shares during the period. Leeward Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC now owns 76,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the first quarter valued at $283,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 42,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ VTIP traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $46.93. 1,952,891 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,131,833. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.63. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.53 and a fifty-two week high of $50.38.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.349 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.