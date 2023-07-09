Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

MMP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup lowered shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $59.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their target price for the company from $61.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an overweight rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a downgrade rating on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Magellan Midstream Partners has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $59.75.

Magellan Midstream Partners Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE MMP opened at $62.83 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 12-month low of $45.52 and a 12-month high of $64.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.57.

Magellan Midstream Partners Cuts Dividend

Magellan Midstream Partners ( NYSE:MMP Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.11. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 33.72% and a return on equity of 57.78%. The business had revenue of $869.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $731.28 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Magellan Midstream Partners will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were given a dividend of $1.0475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $4.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.67%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.04%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MMP. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 691 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.40% of the company’s stock.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

(Free Report)

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel and aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to refiners, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

Featured Stories

