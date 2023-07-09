Marathon Gold Co. (TSE:MOZ) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Marathon Gold Co. (TSE:MOZ – Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$1.75.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MOZ. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Gold from C$1.35 to C$1.50 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Marathon Gold from C$1.75 to C$1.70 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. CIBC upped their price target on Marathon Gold from C$1.65 to C$1.70 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Marathon Gold in a research note on Sunday, June 4th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Marathon Gold from C$1.50 to C$1.75 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th.

Get Marathon Gold alerts:

Marathon Gold Price Performance

Shares of Marathon Gold stock opened at C$0.82 on Friday. Marathon Gold has a 1-year low of C$0.69 and a 1-year high of C$2.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of C$324.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.00 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 5.11, a quick ratio of 8.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.83.

About Marathon Gold

Marathon Gold Corporation acquires, explores for, and develops mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property with five mineralized deposits located in Central Region of Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.