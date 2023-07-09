Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Marin Software Trading Down 2.9 %

MRIN opened at $0.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 0.43. Marin Software has a 12 month low of $0.56 and a 12 month high of $2.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.73.

Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Marin Software had a negative net margin of 113.22% and a negative return on equity of 62.38%. The business had revenue of $4.58 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Marin Software

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Marin Software by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,147,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 237,689 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marin Software during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in Marin Software by 115.2% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 37,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 19,899 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Marin Software by 565.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 223,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 190,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Marin Software by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 6,542 shares during the last quarter. 11.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marin Software Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise marketing software for advertisers and agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers MarinOne, a search, social, and eCommerce advertising platform, as well as managed services. The company markets and sells its solutions to advertisers directly, and through advertising agencies that use its platform on behalf of their customers.

Featured Stories

