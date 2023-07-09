Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Marin Software Trading Down 2.9 %
MRIN opened at $0.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 0.43. Marin Software has a 12 month low of $0.56 and a 12 month high of $2.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.73.
Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Marin Software had a negative net margin of 113.22% and a negative return on equity of 62.38%. The business had revenue of $4.58 million for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Marin Software
Marin Software Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise marketing software for advertisers and agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers MarinOne, a search, social, and eCommerce advertising platform, as well as managed services. The company markets and sells its solutions to advertisers directly, and through advertising agencies that use its platform on behalf of their customers.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Marin Software
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/3 – 7/7
- Pfizer Just Invested $25 million In This Biotech
- Cracks In The Labor Market? Not Yet, But They’re Coming
- Levi’s: Buy On The Dip Or Downtrend In Play?
- Who Wins And Who Loses With China’s Metal Restrictions
Receive News & Ratings for Marin Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marin Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.