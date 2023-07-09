Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Sold by Chapman Investment Management LLC

Chapman Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 544 shares during the quarter. Marriott International accounts for 3.1% of Chapman Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Chapman Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $3,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 5,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,815,000 after buying an additional 4,218 shares in the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 2,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Verity & Verity LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $417,000. Finally, Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Marriott International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $807,000. 58.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Marriott International Stock Performance

Marriott International stock traded up $3.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $185.66. 1,904,473 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,604,608. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $135.15 and a 12-month high of $187.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $56.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.09.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.23. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 272.54%. The company had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. Marriott International’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. This is a boost from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.33%.

Insider Transactions at Marriott International

In other news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.39, for a total value of $749,877.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $710,116.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.39, for a total value of $749,877.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,072 shares in the company, valued at $710,116.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 16,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.33, for a total transaction of $2,849,316.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,822,405.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,659 shares of company stock worth $3,994,613. Company insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MAR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $201.00 to $208.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $168.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Marriott International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.69.

Marriott International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.