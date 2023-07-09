Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Sold by Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 670 shares during the quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $1,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 1st quarter valued at about $369,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Marriott International by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Marriott International by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in Marriott International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $515,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Marriott International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $105,000. 58.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.39, for a total value of $749,877.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,072 shares in the company, valued at $710,116.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Marriott International news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.39, for a total transaction of $749,877.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,072 shares in the company, valued at $710,116.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 16,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.33, for a total value of $2,849,316.47. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,822,405.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,659 shares of company stock worth $3,994,613. 12.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on MAR. Barclays upped their price objective on Marriott International from $176.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Marriott International from $201.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Marriott International from $168.00 to $177.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Marriott International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.69.

Shares of MAR traded up $3.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $185.66. 1,904,473 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,604,608. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $176.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $169.09. The company has a market cap of $56.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.57. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $135.15 and a 1-year high of $187.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 272.54% and a net margin of 12.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This is a boost from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 24.33%.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

