Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Sold by Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 12.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 544 shares during the quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 1,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.0% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 6,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,012,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 3,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heron Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 70,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.53, for a total transaction of $13,006,766.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,248,279.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 5,500 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.38, for a total value of $986,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,116 shares in the company, valued at $12,577,408.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 70,106 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.53, for a total transaction of $13,006,766.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,248,279.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,106 shares of company stock valued at $14,981,816 in the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of MMC stock traded down $1.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $183.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,588,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,470,990. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $146.82 and a 1-year high of $189.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $179.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $172.13. The company has a market capitalization of $91.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 33.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on MMC shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $199.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $184.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $202.00 target price for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.77.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions; and insurance program management services.

