Materion (NYSE:MTRN) PT Raised to $133.00 at CL King

Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Free Report) had its price target upped by CL King from $128.00 to $133.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Materion from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 26th.

Materion Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE:MTRN opened at $117.76 on Wednesday. Materion has a 1 year low of $64.89 and a 1 year high of $121.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $107.88 and a 200-day moving average of $103.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.85.

Materion Increases Dividend

Materion ( NYSE:MTRN Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $442.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.10 million. Materion had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 5.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Materion will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. This is an increase from Materion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. Materion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.09%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Emily M. Liggett sold 2,398 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.59, for a total value of $250,806.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,130.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Materion news, Director Emily M. Liggett sold 2,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.59, for a total value of $250,806.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,130.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 2,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.05, for a total value of $242,674.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,310 shares in the company, valued at $1,970,585.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Materion by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 4,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Materion by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Materion by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Materion by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 40,692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,720,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Materion by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Materion Company Profile

Materion Corporation, through with its subsidiaries, produces advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Performance Materials, Electronic Materials, and Precision Optics segments.

