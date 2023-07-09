Mayar Capital Ltd. Has $12.70 Million Stock Position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Mayar Capital Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 164,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,485 shares during the quarter. Bright Horizons Family Solutions accounts for 10.6% of Mayar Capital Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Mayar Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $12,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 93.8% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 765 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 159.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at Bright Horizons Family Solutions

In other news, Director Lightfoot Sara Lawrence sold 2,282 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.25, for a total transaction of $187,694.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $364,778.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Lightfoot Sara Lawrence sold 2,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.25, for a total value of $187,694.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,435 shares in the company, valued at $364,778.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total value of $905,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,049,234.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,762 shares of company stock valued at $2,638,463. 1.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Stock Performance

Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $92.58. 409,356 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 357,844. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.99. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.19 and a fifty-two week high of $95.53. The stock has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.46 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 3.28%. The company had revenue of $553.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BFAM shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $57.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. UBS Group began coverage on Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $101.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

About Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

Featured Articles

